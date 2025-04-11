Open Menu

Air Chief Zaheer Sidhu Calls On Chinese National Defence Minister, Commander PLAAF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu called on various dignitaries including on Chinese Minister of National Defence, Admiral Dong Jun, General Chang Dingqiu, People's Liberation Army Air Force Commander (PLAAF) and Major General Cao Xiaojian, Director General Bureau of Military Equipment & Technical Cooperation (BOMETEC) during his visit to China.

The visit aimed at enhancing the existing strategic partnership between the two nations, included high-level discussions and agreements geared towards deepening military cooperation, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Friday.

A smartly turned out contingent presented Guard of Honor to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on his arrival at the People's Liberation Army Air Force Headquarters in Beijing, China. The PLAAF Commander expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel. Both Commanders agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to further enhance the existing collaboration between the two Air Forces.

In the meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun, both the dignitaries reaffirmed their shared commitment to revitalize the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and strategic alliance between the two countries.

Both sides agreed on enhancing Air Force-to-Air Force cooperation, particularly through complex and aggressive tactical-level scenarios during aerial exercises.

The cooperation is aimed at addressing challenges in multiple domains during joint exercises, equipping air and ground crew of both Air Forces with the skills necessary to counter modern Air and Space Warfare challenges effectively.

In a separate meeting with Major General Cao Xiaojian, Director General of the Bureau of Military Equipment & Technical Cooperation (BOMETEC), the Air highlighted the significance of exploring opportunities for technology transfer and collaborative development of advanced military hardware aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of both sides. The Air Chief also met the industrial heads of Chinese Defence Industry.

As part of the discussions, Chief of the Air Staff invited Chinese companies to participate in the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park being spearheaded by Pakistan Air Force. He highlighted that NASTP offers a tax-free regime and an optimum environment for the development of pioneering initiatives in Unmanned Aerial Systems, Advanced Guided Weaponry, Space Programs, Electronic Warfare domains, Cyber Warfare, ISR as well as multi-domain operations.

