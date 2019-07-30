UrduPoint.com
Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza Appointed As PAF Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza appointed as PAF Spokesman

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has been appointed as an official spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has been appointed as an official spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza was commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, a994, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

During his career, he has commanded a Flying Squadron and a Support Wing.

In his staff appointments, Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has served as a Staff Operations Officer at an Operational Base and Member Operations at Establishment Review board, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a qualified flying instructor and has served as an Instructor Pilot at Primary Flying Training Wing, PAF academy Asghar Khan. He is a graduate of PAF Air War College and Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College.

In recognition of his outstanding service and thorough professionalism, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

