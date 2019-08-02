- Home
Air-Conditioners From Residential Units Inside Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Hospitals, Fire Stations Removed
Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:56 PM
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had removed the air conditioners from official residences inside the KMC hospitals and fire stations
This was stated by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman while addressing a meeting held at his office on Friday, said a statement.
He said the residents were made bound to install their own sub-meters and pay their monthly electricity bill.
KMC would not allow anyone to use the electricity connection gotten for the KMC hospitals and fire stations. In case of violation, disciplinary action would be taken including disconnection of electric supply, he added.
Director Accommodation Abdul Mateen Siddiqui, Superintendent Engineer Electrical and Mechanical Anees Ahmed Khan and others attended the meeting.