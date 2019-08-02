Air-Conditioners from residential units inside Karachi Metropolitan Corporation hospitals, fire stations removed

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had removed the air conditioners from official residences inside the KMC hospitals and fire stations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had removed the air conditioners from official residences inside the KMC hospitals and fire stations.

This was stated by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman while addressing a meeting held at his office on Friday, said a statement.

He said the residents were made bound to install their own sub-meters and pay their monthly electricity bill.

KMC would not allow anyone to use the electricity connection gotten for the KMC hospitals and fire stations. In case of violation, disciplinary action would be taken including disconnection of electric supply, he added.

Director Accommodation Abdul Mateen Siddiqui, Superintendent Engineer Electrical and Mechanical Anees Ahmed Khan and others attended the meeting.