LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :In a significant development, the central air conditioning plant located at Lahore General Hospital's In-Door building has successfully transitioned from using Sui gas to LPG. This shift was implemented under the guidance of Caretaker Punjab's Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, effectively addressing the challenges posed by low Sui gas pressure.

During a surprise visit to the hospital, Punjab Minister for Education, Mansoor Qadir, was informed about this positive change, highlighting the efforts of Principal Professor Alfreed Zafer in ensuring uninterrupted comfort for patients in their wards. With the successful installation of over 600 air conditioners in the hospital, patients can now experience enhanced healthcare facilities.

Minister Mansoor Qadir's visit also extended to inquiring about the well-being of a young female child, Rizwana, who had experienced domestic abuse. He assured Rizwana's family that the Caretaker CM was closely monitoring her treatment and progress towards a full recovery.

Emphasizing the government's focus on healthcare and education, Minister Qadir praised the improvements achieved under CM Mohsin Naqvi's leadership. The Caretaker government remains committed to swiftly addressing the public's concerns and enhancing essential services.