Air-coolers And Fans Installed For Jail Inmates
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:04 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The police department installed air-coolers and fans in lockups of 42 police stations in the district.
A spokesman for the police department said CPO Sohail Chaudhry issued orders to provideceiling fan and air-cooler in lockups besides providing cool drinking water facility.