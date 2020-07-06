UrduPoint.com
Air-coolers And Fans Installed For Jail Inmates

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:04 PM

Air-coolers and fans installed for jail inmates

The police department installed air-coolers and fans in lockups of 42 police stations in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The police department installed air-coolers and fans in lockups of 42 police stations in the district.

A spokesman for the police department said CPO Sohail Chaudhry issued orders to provideceiling fan and air-cooler in lockups besides providing cool drinking water facility.

