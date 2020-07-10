Air coolers installed at police lock ups

Air coolers have been installed at all the police stations in the district for suspects to feel some degree of relief while in the lock up amid hot and humid weather conditions

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Air coolers have been installed at all the police stations in the district for suspects to feel some degree of relief while in the lock up amid hot and humid weather conditions.

The initiative was taken on the orders of DPO Nadeem Abbas to ensure that health of the suspects and accused is not compromised due to impact of heat and humidity inside the police lock up.

DPO has ordered that all the accused in police lock up should have suitable atmosphere with arrangements in accordance with the weather, and clean surfaces inside lock ups, says an official release.