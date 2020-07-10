UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Coolers Installed At Police Lock Ups

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:34 PM

Air coolers installed at police lock ups

Air coolers have been installed at all the police stations in the district for suspects to feel some degree of relief while in the lock up amid hot and humid weather conditions

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Air coolers have been installed at all the police stations in the district for suspects to feel some degree of relief while in the lock up amid hot and humid weather conditions.

The initiative was taken on the orders of DPO Nadeem Abbas to ensure that health of the suspects and accused is not compromised due to impact of heat and humidity inside the police lock up.

DPO has ordered that all the accused in police lock up should have suitable atmosphere with arrangements in accordance with the weather, and clean surfaces inside lock ups, says an official release.

Related Topics

Weather Police All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed sends congratulatory message to ..

36 minutes ago

JUI-F calls on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Zardar ..

36 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific resumes Manila-Dubai route starting J ..

39 minutes ago

Free treatment being provided to AIDS patients, NA ..

56 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.