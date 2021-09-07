UrduPoint.com

'Air Defence Gun' Set Up At Kutchery Chowk In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:08 AM

A ceremony was held for the installation of 'Air Defence Gun' (M19A1) at Kutchery Chowk on Monday, in the memory of martyred people who rendered sacrifices for the defence of the country

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, Deputy Director Development Saad Bin Shabbir, officers from Pakistan army and district administration attended the ceremony.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar said that September 6 was a day of bravery, courage and passion of the armed forces.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull said the purpose of installing M19A1 air defence gun was to pay homage to the martyrs and enhance the beauty of district as well.

