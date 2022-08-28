UrduPoint.com

Air Drop Food Packages Delivered To Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The air dropped food packages were delivered to flood affected people in three villages cut off from the land route through helicopter.

The food packages were delivered to three villages including Gara Shada, Gara Mamrez and Gara Jamal ration with the support of Pakistan Army, said Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak.

The deputy commissioner along with Sector Commander Tanveer Hussain supervised the operation.

The deputy commissioner said the land and road connections of more than ten villages have been restored with the help of heavy machinery.

Several roads including Kor Bazar to Kot Azam, Landoori, Gomal, New Abadi and Gara Shada are clear.

The district administration has restored the traffic by filling all the roads through heavy machinery, he said.

The DC asked the officers that assistance and support of flood affected people in this testing time, was their moral and legal duty.

