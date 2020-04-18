UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air E-Nexus'20: Pakistan's First-ever E-Olympiad Starting From April 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

Air e-Nexus'20: Pakistan's first-ever e-Olympiad starting from April 19

Air University, in order to eradicating the confines of quarantined minds of youth through promoting 'e-Edutainment', has announced to organize Pakistan's first-ever and the biggest e-Olympiad "Air e-Nexus'20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):Air University, in order to eradicating the confines of quarantined minds of youth through promoting 'e-Edutainment', has announced to organize Pakistan's first-ever and the biggest e-Olympiad "Air e-Nexus'20".

The university in statement on Saturday said that a total 61 online events would be held, under the guidance and support of Air University Directorate of Student Affairs, from the 19th to 23rd of April, 2020. According to a press release on Saturday, The Air e-Nexus'20 would also explore new horizons of opportunities under the concepts emerged from CoVID-19 outbreak crisis, namely Work from home and remote learning through the effective use of online digital tools, including e-LMS. In this regard, Air University further announced to donate all proceeds from the event to the Government's Covid-19 relief efforts.

"We wish to return the spark that the youth of Pakistan think they have lost in their lives because of Covid-19," the statement said. The prominent events of the olympiad comprise e-competitions among university students ranging from writing challenges to engineering designs, quizzes, donation drives, designing public service messages through videography, photography, animation and various other skill-based competitions.

"The objective of this whole extravaganza is to encourage students to promote the use of technology in education and revive the Nexus to e-Nexus, as an innovative initiative, for making some valuable contribution to the knowledge economy in digital age. The primary motive behind transforming annual Air Nexus event to e-Nexus is promoting a digital platform to help achieve the concept of digital Pakistan" it added.

Air e-Nexus'20 aims to prove itself one of the pivotal stepping stones through which the youth can bring a stark change in the minds and hearts of people, for the future of a dynamic and technologically advanced Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that Air University has and always will be leading from the front in support of new ideas and advancements in regard to such unprecedented ventures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Student April 2020 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Aukaf department ensure the implementation of anti ..

2 minutes ago

Four labourers arrived from Karachi tested COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

China's top legislature to scrutinize Pak-China tr ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Consumer Watchdog Says Vector COVID-19 Tes ..

10 minutes ago

Philanthropists distributed relief goods among mec ..

10 minutes ago

Business community hails SBP for reducing interest ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.