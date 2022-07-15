UrduPoint.com

Air Force Continues Relief, Rescue Efforts In Flood Hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 03:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, PAF bases situated in Karachi are actively participating in relief operations in the rain affected areas of the city.

PAF teams are reaching out to the needy families whose houses have been inundated in the natural calamity, said a news release on Friday.

As a humanitarian gesture, ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses etc. were distributed amongst needy families of the worst hit areas in the recent torrential rains.

