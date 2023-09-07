Open Menu

Air Force Day Being Observed Today With National Zeal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2023 | 11:49 AM

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

The PAF ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam, commonly known as M.M.Alam, shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute during the 1965 war.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) Air Force Day is being observed today with national pride to commemorate the valour of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only repelled Indian air attacks but also handed India a resounding defeat, displaying unparalleled expertise in aerial combat and unwavering courage.

The PAF ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam, commonly known as M.M.Alam, shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute.

It may be mentioned here that 05 September, 2023, the Sino-Pak joint annual air exercise Shaheen-X commenced in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of Northwest China. PAF's lead fighter aircraft J-10 C and JF-17 were participating in the exercise along with air and ground crew.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Yinchuan Lead May September

Recent Stories

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

43 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

49 minutes ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

13 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

13 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

13 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan