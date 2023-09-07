Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PAF ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam, commonly known as M.M.Alam, shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute during the 1965 war.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) Air Force Day is being observed today with national pride to commemorate the valour of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only repelled Indian air attacks but also handed India a resounding defeat, displaying unparalleled expertise in aerial combat and unwavering courage.

It may be mentioned here that 05 September, 2023, the Sino-Pak joint annual air exercise Shaheen-X commenced in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of Northwest China. PAF's lead fighter aircraft J-10 C and JF-17 were participating in the exercise along with air and ground crew.