Air Force Day Reminder Of Bravery Of Shaheens: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Air Force Day reminder of bravery of Shaheens: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Air Force day reminded of the bravery and courage of Shaheens of Air Force who with their spirit of belief made the enemy run away.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Rashid Minhas and MM Alam were the symbol of Pakistan Air Force in the world."The whole nation salutes the worthy Shaheens of Air Force." She said the way nation celebrated the Defence Day with enthusiasm, unity and spirit and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris, was exemplary.

The nation displayed the impressive feelings of brotherhood while paying tribute to martyrs and ghazis, she added.

She said the martyrs and ghazis wrote the spirited history of courage and bravery during the war of September.

She saluted Pakistanis for expressing their true feelings and supporting the legal right of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These sentiments are the symbol and pride of a living nation.""We have to move forward with this environment of unity and solidarity in order to make Pakistan an unconquerable power," Dr Firdous added.

