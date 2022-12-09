UrduPoint.com

Air Marshal Abbas Ghumman Calls On IT Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Air Marshal Abbas Ghumman called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters related to IT and establishment of the center of excellence for gaming and animation in NASTP Sierra, Karachi.

Air Marshal Abbas Ghumman apprised the minister that the gaming and animation technologies were extensively employed in aerospace sector for development of flight simulators, tactical simulators and training.

He said the NASTP Sierra was giving preference to the IT companies working in the gaming and animation domain to develop a flourishing ecosystem inside Sierra Park.

The IT minister appreciated efforts for setting up the center of excellence for gaming and animation in NASTP Sierra, Karachi and ensured full support of the Ministry of IT & Telecom in this regard.

