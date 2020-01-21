Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  appeal for his job as CEO with PIA rejected

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) The Supreme Court turned down appeal filed by Air Marshal Arshad Malik challenging decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from doing his job as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik filed petition before the top court challenging decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from working as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines. The top court allowed the airline’s board of directors to perform their duties.

During the proceedings, SSA General Secretary Safdar Anjum argued through his counsel that Arshad Malik did not fulfill eligibility criteria for PIA CEO and neither has he had any previous experience of working in an airline.

The appellant’s counsel opposed the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel saying that he had relevant experience. He asked the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Sindh High Court and restore him as CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

After hearing both sides, the top court turned down the appeal of Arshad Malik and maintained the decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from performing his duties as CEO of National Carrier.