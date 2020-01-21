UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  Appeal For His Job As CEO With PIA Rejected

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:58 PM

Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  appeal for his job as CEO with PIA rejected

The Supreme court has maintained the decision of the Sindh High Court for restoration of his job as CEO of Pakistan International Airlines.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) The Supreme Court turned down appeal filed by Air Marshal Arshad Malik challenging decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from doing his job as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik filed petition before the top court challenging decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from working as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines. The top court allowed the airline’s board of directors to perform their duties.

During the proceedings, SSA General Secretary Safdar Anjum argued through his counsel that Arshad Malik did not fulfill eligibility criteria for PIA CEO and neither has he had any previous experience of working in an airline.

The appellant’s counsel opposed the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel saying that he had relevant experience. He asked the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Sindh High Court and restore him as CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

After hearing both sides, the top court turned down the appeal of Arshad Malik and maintained the decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from performing his duties as CEO of National Carrier.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Sindh High Court Job From Top PIA Court

Recent Stories

S. Korea takes part in U.S.-led multilateral anti- ..

6 minutes ago

U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea ami ..

6 minutes ago

Electric shock claims a life,injures four in Chich ..

6 minutes ago

No smoking four weeks before surgery cuts risks: W ..

6 minutes ago

Price of per kg wheat flour touches Rs 75 in diffe ..

28 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase over 7% in 6 months of FY ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.