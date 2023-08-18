Open Menu

Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Malik Assumes Charge As Adviser To PM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Malik assumes charge as Adviser to PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Malik assumed charge as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation.

He held a meeting with officers and staff of the ministry after assuming charge. The Aviation secretary briefed him about the important issues of the ministry.

The Adviser expressed determination to deal with the challenges facing the ministry. "We will work together to promote the aviation sector," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister

Recent Stories

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

2 hours ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

2 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

2 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

3 hours ago
Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

5 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

5 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

5 hours ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan