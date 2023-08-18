Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Malik assumes charge as Adviser to PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Malik assumed charge as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation.

He held a meeting with officers and staff of the ministry after assuming charge. The Aviation secretary briefed him about the important issues of the ministry.

The Adviser expressed determination to deal with the challenges facing the ministry. "We will work together to promote the aviation sector," he added.