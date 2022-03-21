UrduPoint.com

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood Becomes Vice Chief Of Air Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood becomes Vice Chief of Air Staff

The government of Pakistan on Monday appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Pakistan on Monday appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in April, 1987, said a PAF media release.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders' school and an operational air base.

In his staff appointments, the Air Marshal served at Air Headquarters as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Director General C4I and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans).

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood is a graduate of Combat Commanders' School, National Defence University Islamabad and Air Command and Staff Course, USA.

In recognition of his meritorious services and valuable contributions to PAF, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad April Media Government P

Recent Stories

Kyiv mayor announces new curfew from late Monday t ..

Kyiv mayor announces new curfew from late Monday to Wednesday morning

23 seconds ago
 Storm Kills 4 Fishermen in New Zealand - Police

Storm Kills 4 Fishermen in New Zealand - Police

25 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 408kg drugs

ANF recovers 408kg drugs

1 minute ago
 Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition will be held on Fr ..

Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition will be held on Friday

1 minute ago
 EU to Allocate Additional $1.1Bln to Ukraine for P ..

EU to Allocate Additional $1.1Bln to Ukraine for Purchase of Weapons - Top Germa ..

1 minute ago
 Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran ..

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran Khan

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>