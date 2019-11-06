UrduPoint.com
Air Passenger Dies Of Heart Attack At Sialkot International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

Air passenger dies of heart attack at Sialkot International Airport

A Pakistan-origin, British national died of heart attack during a flight at Sialkot International Airport on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A Pakistan-origin, British national died of heart attack during a flight at Sialkot International Airport on Wednesday.

According to airport officials, Khalid Pervez was traveling from London to Sialkot Airport by a PIA flight PK/778 when he suffered massive heart attack and died on the spot.

The airport officials handed over the body to the legal heirs after necessary formalities.

Jehlum was the native city of the deceased.

