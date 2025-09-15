Open Menu

Air Passenger Offloaded

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025

Air passenger offloaded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad successfully prevented an individual from traveling abroad with forged documents and offloaded the passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.

According to FIA immigration officials, the passenger, identified as Bilal Amjad from Sargodha, attempted to board Flight No.

FZ-392 to Serbia using a counterfeit visa. Suspicious behavior during immigration clearance prompted officials to verify his passport, revealing the fake Serbian visa.

Initial investigations showed that Bilal Amjad had paid Rs. 2 million to an agent for the bogus visa. Consequently, he was offloaded and handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad for further legal action and to identify the agent involved in the offense.

