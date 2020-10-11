Air patrol unit becomes operational

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Air Patrol Unit has started functioning in Islamabad and policemen along with drone cameras have started patrolling in various sectors.

Initially, this unit started patrolling in sectors F-6, F-10 and F-11 which would help police to overcome the street crime.

Drone cameras would be used during rescue operation, ensure protection to the tourists at walking trails and guide those forgetting their ways.

The citizens lauded this initiative of Islamabad police and hoped effective policing through it.