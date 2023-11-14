Air Pollution 30% Due To Transport: Secretary RTA
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat has
said that air pollution is about 30% due to transport.
To eliminate smog, every member of the society had to play its role and citizens
could send photos of factories, brick kilns, smoke emitting vehicles, garbage heaps
and crop residues causing pollution to WhatsApp on 03210980980 by
installing “GPS Map Camera Apps” besides informing
the District Control Room on 052-9250011.
He expressed these views while addressing an anti-smog seminar
at General Bus Stand here on Tuesday.
The officials of traffic police and environment department, owners and drivers
of public transport were also present.
Muzaffar Hayat said owners and drivers should use quality diesel and
get vehicles repaired if causing smoke.
Later, a smog awareness rally was held in which participants carried banners
and placards to end smog.
The authority, traffic police and environment department also distributed
brochures among citizens.