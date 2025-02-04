Open Menu

Air Pollution: 30 More Modern Air Quality Monitoring Stations To Be Installed By March 31

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 02:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, major steps were taken for environmental protection.

As many as 30 more air quality monitoring stations will be installed by March 31 this year.

It is worth mention here that 30 modern air quality monitoring stations worth billions of rupees have been installed recently across the province.

Earlier, before that the number of these monitors was only three.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, work is underway to achieve the target of 100 AQI monitors for air protection in every corner of Punjab.

Meanwhile, five mobile and 8 fixed monitoring stations have been established in Lahore for strict monitoring of air pollution, the stations will provide hourly air data linked to satellites under an automated system.

According to the PMD official sources, air quality stations have been established in many cities including Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, enabling the government to provide immediate and accurate information on air pollution.

Furthermore, fixed monitoring stations will make it easier to identify pollution hotspots to keep a close eye on industrial and urban areas, the sources said.

Using these stations, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and ozone are being monitored using modern technology to fight air pollution.

