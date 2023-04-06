Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Air Pollution Can Affect Your Covid Vaccine Efficacy: Study

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Air pollution can affect your Covid vaccine efficacy: Study

People exposed to higher levels of air pollution before the pandemic are likely to have lower antibody responses to Covid-19 vaccines, suggests a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :People exposed to higher levels of air pollution before the pandemic are likely to have lower antibody responses to Covid-19 vaccines, suggests a study.

In particular, exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and blank carbon (BC) was associated with about a 10 per cent decrease in IgM and IgG antibody responses in people without prior infection, said researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), and the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP) in Spain.

The fact that previous infections lead to higher vaccine responses could explain why the effect of pollutants was only observed in people without a prior infection, Medical Xpress reported.

However, the role of long-term exposure to air pollution on hybrid immunity (infection plus vaccination) deserves further investigation, the researchers warned, in the study published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

"Air pollution can induce chronic inflammation, which has been associated with a negative effect on vaccine efficacy," said Carlota Dobano, researcher from ISGlobal.

"Our findings are consistent with evidence that persistent organic pollutants reduce vaccine responses in children," she added.

Air pollutants have been shown to affect immune responses. Previously it has been linked to adverse health outcomes, including lung cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory disease, and diabetes.

The team analysed data from 927 participants (aged 40 to 65 years), who answered questionnaires and gave blood samples in the summer of 2020 (right after the first lockdown) and in 2021 (after the start of Covid-19 vaccination).

All had received one or two doses of the main Covid-19 vaccines administered in Spain (made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna).

The research team measured IgM, IgG and IgA antibodies to five viral antigens (three of them on the Spike protein contained in the vaccine). Exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), black carbon (BC), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) was estimated for each participant based on his or her address before the pandemic.

The results show that in uninfected individuals, pre-pandemic exposure to PM2.5, NO2 and BC was associated with a 5 per cent to 10 per cent reduction in vaccine-induced Spike antibodies.

The decrease in antibodies was shown both for early IgM responses and late responses measured by IgG. The IgG response after the first dose peaked later in participants exposed to higher air pollution levels, and lower IgG levels persisted for several months after vaccination. Results were similar for the three vaccines.

The study did not look at whether the reduction in antibody responses led to an increased risk of breakthrough infections and their severity.

However, the findings add to the growing body of evidence on the adverse effects of air pollution even at the relatively low levels observed in Western Europe, the researchers said, while calling for stricter air pollution limits.

Related Topics

Europe Immunity Fine Barcelona Lead Spain 2020 Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured in traffic incident in Att ..

One killed, two injured in traffic incident in Attock

50 seconds ago
 Russia's Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss WSJ Corres ..

Russia's Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss WSJ Correspondent's Detention - Moscow

51 seconds ago
 UK Envoy Says Hard to Recognize Taliban Amid Ban o ..

UK Envoy Says Hard to Recognize Taliban Amid Ban on Women Working for UN

53 seconds ago
 Markets sputter as recession talk builds

Markets sputter as recession talk builds

54 seconds ago
 Tucker's debut hundred leads Ireland fightback in ..

Tucker's debut hundred leads Ireland fightback in Dhaka

56 seconds ago
 Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid ..

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid Ban on Women Working for UN - ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.