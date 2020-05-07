UrduPoint.com
Air Pollution In Gilgit On Decline Due To Lockdown: EPA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Air pollution in Gilgit declines as lockdown continues in the city.

According to Director Environmental Protection Agency Shazad Shigri the PM 2.5 concentration in air dives below the red line of 35 set under National Environmental Quality Standards.

Shazad said the green line of air pollution crosses the red line twice in this year. "First during the snowfall in winters that settles the air pollutants and the second in the current lockdown, a blessing in disguise" Shazad added.

He said Gilgit was the capital of GB and hub of business and activities due to which air pollution was increasing. He said that air pollution in Gilgit was declining swiftly due to lockdown.

