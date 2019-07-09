UrduPoint.com
Air Pollution Increases Chronic Lung Disease Risk

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

Air pollution increases chronic lung disease risk

Air pollution has come up as a major concern in the modern world considering its long-lasting and serious effects on human lungs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Air pollution has come up as a major concern in the modern world considering its long-lasting and serious effects on human lungs.

Exposure to outdoor air pollution is linked to decreased lung function and an increased risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), recent findings suggest.

COPD is a long-term condition linked to reduced lung function that causes inflammation in the lungs and a narrowing of the airways, making breathing difficult.

According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) project, COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, and the number of global COPD deaths is expected to increase over the next ten years.

Lung function normally declines as we age, but the new research, published in the European Respiratory Journal, suggests that air pollution may contribute to the ageing process and adds to the evidence that breathing in polluted air harms the lungs.

"There are surprisingly few studies that look at how air pollution affects lung health. To try and address this, we assessed more than 300,000 people using data from the UK Biobank study to examine whether air pollution exposure was linked to changes in lung function and whether it affected participants' risk of developing COPD," explained Anna Hansell, Environmental Epidemiology in the Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability at the University of Leicester.

More Stories From Pakistan

