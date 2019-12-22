Air pollution increases patients' visits with respiratory issues in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal capital facing air pollution for the last two months had increased the number of patients visiting the hospitals with respiratory issues.

Talking to APP, official of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said around 700-800 patients per day were visiting the hospital with sore throat, flu, cough and inflammation in the respiratory track.

He said that increased smoke and dust due to chilly weather, humidity and less rainfall was making it difficult for the allergic patients to move outdoors in critical hours.

He said that people should avoid outdoor walks in peak traffic hours as vehicular emissions were the main source of pollution alongwith open garbage burning done in certain sectors of the federal capital.

"Every citizen particularly motorbike users should wear pollution mask and sun glasses to avoid serious impacts of air pollution causing red eyes, irritation in the respiratory tract and other health complications," he added.

The air quality data by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had also reported unhealthy ambience in the federal capital.

EPA officials told that due increasing number of vehicles in the federal capital and dry weather the air pollution was exacerbating whereas proper maintenance of vehicles and abstinence from open garbage burning could help reduce the risk whereas the industrial pollution and brick kilns in the vicinity of the metropolis were already under control.

/778