Air Pollution Index Of Lahore Declines
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) There has been a significant change in the situation of smog, the air pollution index of Lahore has decreased to 185.
According to meteorologists, air pollution has decreased due to the change of the direction of strong winds from India to the south. Today night, the direction of the winds may change again.
After the change of air from India, Lahore came to the third place in the smog pollution index, while Delhi came first and Kinshasa came to the second place. Lahore ranks third in the index with a score of 185, while Delhi (India) ranks first with a score of 217, and Kinshasa ranks second with a score of 201.
It is clear that on Saturday morning, the air pollution in Pakistani areas adjacent to the Indian border were further worsened, on which the meteorologists warned the citizens that the intensity of smog will continue for the next 48 hours.
Met office sources confirmed that the intense smog from the burning of crop residues in India has entered Pakistan. The smog intensified from the burning of residues. Due to the change in the direction of the winds, the average air pollution in Lahore was recorded 157 on the previous day, while the average air pollution in Lahore was 180 for the last many days.
Telling the intensity of smog in Lahore meteorological experts say that with the high-speed wind coming from India, residual burning smoke also entered the Pakistani areas.
Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb appealed to citizens not to go out of their houses due to smog issues, wear masks, people suffering from respiratory, chest and heart diseases, and the elderly should not go out in the open air.
