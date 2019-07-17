Air pollution may raise atherosclerosis, heart disease death risk

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Studies have linked air pollution with the risk of developing a range of conditions, from neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's todiabetes and atherosclerosis, which is the hardening of the arteries.For instance, early last month,Medical news Today reported on astudy by researchers at the University at Buffalo school of Public Health and Health Professions in New York, which linked long-term exposure to air pollution with the risk of atherosclerosis in six cities across the United States.Now, the same lead author, Meng Wang, has carried out similar research in China, making this new study the first to examine pollution and coronary artery calcification among Chinese adults.Wang and team set out to examine whether "air pollution and proximity to traffic" correlate with coronary artery calcium score, a key marker of atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis refers to the buildup of plaque inside the artery walls, which, over time, may lead to serious cardiovascular conditions, such ashigh blood pressure, heart disease, and heart attacks.Wang and team published their findings in the journal JAMA Network Open.Wang and colleagues examined data on 8,867 Chinese people aged between 25 and 92 years.

The participants all had suspected coronary heart disease, and the team recruited them in 2015-2017.The researchers assessed the coronary artery calcium and coronary heart disease score of each participant and excluded anyone who had had a myocardial infarction, stenting procedure, or coronary artery bypass surgery in the past.

They also excluded those for whom the data on risk factors and exposure to pollution were insufficient.