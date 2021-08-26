'Air pollution serious threat to human health; tree plantation solution'

Environmental and air pollutions are serious threats for human health which is causing adverse impact on human life while tree plantations at massive level can overcome these issues effectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Environmental and air pollutions are serious threats for human health which is causing adverse impact on human life while tree plantations at massive level can overcome these issues effectively.

This was stated by the participants of an awareness walk organised by the Institute of Public Health (IPH) to highlight the importance of tree plantation at the institute, here on Thursday. Dean IPH, Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir led the walk and said in her speech that tree plantation campaign in the (IPH) had been launched to make the environment green and pollution free under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She was of the view that environmental and air pollution was creating serious problems for human life and respiratory diseases, asthma, infection of eyes, skin allergy were increasing due to bad effects of pollution.

She said that Pakistan was short of forests and it was the duty of everyone to plant trees as much as possible.

She said that the present government was taking practical steps to increase forests in the country.

"Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to convince the masses to participate enthusiastically in tree plantation campaign so that the set targets could be achieved with the cooperation of people," she said and added that the IPH was ready to play its role effectively in this regard.

All the faculty members planted saplings on the occasion.