Open Menu

Air Pollution, Smog Threaten Health Of Vulnerable Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Air pollution, smog threaten health of vulnerable groups

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Air pollution and smog pose the most significant health risks to young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, according to Professor Dr. Alfreed Zafar, Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and General Hospital. Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Dr. Zafar highlighted that while severe smog is affecting all citizens in various parts of Pakistan, it is particularly endangering young children.

He explained that children are more vulnerable to air pollution because their lungs are weaker, and their immune systems are less developed. Polluted particles can severely impact the development of children’s lungs and brains, and breathing in contaminated air can harm brain tissues. Dr. Zafar also noted that when pregnant women breathe in polluted air, there is an increased risk of premature birth or stillbirth.

Likewise, the elderly and individuals with diabetes or heart disease face heightened risks of respiratory issues, asthma, and lung infections due to smog, which can become life-threatening.

Dr. Zafar advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, keep children indoors, and avoid taking them to parks and playgrounds on smoggy days. He also recommended the use of face masks, drinking plenty of water, consuming tea or herbal drinks, and rinsing the face and eyes with fresh water to reduce the risk of skin allergies and eye infections. He urged the public to follow these safety measures diligently to protect their health during this period of severe smog.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Young Women All

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan