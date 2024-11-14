Air pollution, smog threaten health of vulnerable groups

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Air pollution and smog pose the most significant health risks to young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, according to Professor Dr. Alfreed Zafar, Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and General Hospital. Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Dr. Zafar highlighted that while severe smog is affecting all citizens in various parts of Pakistan, it is particularly endangering young children.

He explained that children are more vulnerable to air pollution because their lungs are weaker, and their immune systems are less developed. Polluted particles can severely impact the development of children’s lungs and brains, and breathing in contaminated air can harm brain tissues. Dr. Zafar also noted that when pregnant women breathe in polluted air, there is an increased risk of premature birth or stillbirth.

Likewise, the elderly and individuals with diabetes or heart disease face heightened risks of respiratory issues, asthma, and lung infections due to smog, which can become life-threatening.

Dr. Zafar advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, keep children indoors, and avoid taking them to parks and playgrounds on smoggy days. He also recommended the use of face masks, drinking plenty of water, consuming tea or herbal drinks, and rinsing the face and eyes with fresh water to reduce the risk of skin allergies and eye infections. He urged the public to follow these safety measures diligently to protect their health during this period of severe smog.