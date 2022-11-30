Air quality found unhealthy in Lahore, Pindi in last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday noted that the average air quality index (AQI) of Lahore and Rawalpindi remained unhealthy for sensitive groups of people in the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection said that the air quality index at Town Hall, The Mall road Lahore was recorded 115 and 87 in Township area.

He said that the AQI was recorded 194 in Shalay Valley Range Road Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the situation could improve if it rains.