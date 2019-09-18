Air quality goes unhealthy again, hazardous pollutant at highest ratio

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal capital's ambient air quality has been recorded unhealthy due to increased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns which is being recorded at its highest ratio.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which is recorded 44.49mg/m�, the highest ever ratio.

The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with unhealthy ambient quality in the federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) on Thursday, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 15.

65 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 9.65 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded higher, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.