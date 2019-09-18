UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Quality Goes Unhealthy Again, Hazardous Pollutant At Highest Ratio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Air quality goes unhealthy again, hazardous pollutant at highest ratio

The federal capital's ambient air quality has been recorded unhealthy due to increased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns which is being recorded at its highest ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal capital's ambient air quality has been recorded unhealthy due to increased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns which is being recorded at its highest ratio.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which is recorded 44.49mg/m�, the highest ever ratio.

The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with unhealthy ambient quality in the federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) on Thursday, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 15.

65 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 9.65 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded higher, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad From

Recent Stories

Crowning moment for Expo 2020 Dubai as final secti ..

10 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

15 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

15 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

15 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.