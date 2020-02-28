UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Quality Goes Unhealthy In Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:22 PM

Air quality goes unhealthy in federal capital

The federal capital residents Monday were advised to wear pollution masks to avoid harmful impact of air pollution as air quality was unhealthy due to gusty and rainy weather with rising vehicular emissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal capital residents Monday were advised to wear pollution masks to avoid harmful impact of air pollution as air quality was unhealthy due to gusty and rainy weather with rising vehicular emissions.

According to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) daily air quality report, the hazardous pollutant ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) was recorded beyond safer limits.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was above the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) and was recorded 55.33 mg/m�, higher in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports of 2015 claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

The report mentioned that the 24 hours average concentrations of Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were noticed below the permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) whereas concentration of PM2.

5 was within safe limit of NEQS.

The daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 30.7micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 33.66 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather 2015 From Blood

Recent Stories

PCB says the tickets will be refund to the fans in ..

3 seconds ago

Injured Haris Rauf to be replaced by Salman Irshad

1 minute ago

A statistical first week’s round-up of HBL PSL 2 ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa hit record total, England march on at ..

2 minutes ago

Court allows auction of Shehbaz's son-in-law prope ..

5 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.