Air quality goes unhealthy in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

The federal capital residents Monday were advised to wear pollution masks to avoid harmful impact of air pollution as air quality was unhealthy due to gusty and rainy weather with rising vehicular emissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal capital residents Monday were advised to wear pollution masks to avoid harmful impact of air pollution as air quality was unhealthy due to gusty and rainy weather with rising vehicular emissions.

According to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) daily air quality report, the hazardous pollutant ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) was recorded beyond safer limits.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was above the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) and was recorded 55.33 mg/m�, higher in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports of 2015 claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

The report mentioned that the 24 hours average concentrations of Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were noticed below the permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) whereas concentration of PM2.

5 was within safe limit of NEQS.

The daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 30.7micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 33.66 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.