UrduPoint.com

Air Quality Ideal In Capital As Air Pollutants Ratio Declines Persistently

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Air Quality ideal in Capital as air pollutants ratio declines persistently

The air quality of the federal capital on Saturday was recorded healthy as damaging air pollutants were far below the permissible limits in the atmosphere due to reduced vehicular traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The air quality of the Federal capital on Saturday was recorded healthy as damaging air pollutants were far below the permissible limits in the atmosphere due to reduced vehicular traffic.

The air quality data has been collected by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) that monitors air pollutants ratio for 24 hours based on three intervals of eight hours data collection from different locations.

The Pak-EPA data revealed that the air quality throughout the three intervals of data monitoring remained low as the pollutants were far less than the permissible limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS).

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) which was a lethal atmospheric contaminant remained 16.78.micro grammes per cubic meter on average which is below the NEQS of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denotes the air quality healthy.

The PM2.5 is generated through combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material, and dust blown up by fasting moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

However, a slight jump in previous days was mainly due to congestion of automobiles plying on the roads owing to Ramzan timings during the peak working hours, he added.

The nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) were recorded below permissible ratio as it were recorded 8.64 and 18.16 microgrammes per cubic meter in past 24 hours in the atmosphere against the NEQS of 80 and 120 microgrammes per cubic meter respectively.

These effluents were mainly produced during the operational activities of industrial plants and factories that were already under control, he said.

He urged the masses with respiratory diseases and other critical heart or lungs diseases to avoid prolonged outdoor visits and wear face coverings and goggles when the air quality is unhealthy while venturing outdoors.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Traffic From

Recent Stories

Ramadan items distributed on subsidized rates

Ramadan items distributed on subsidized rates

54 seconds ago
 Dua Zahra becomes top trend as police fail to reco ..

Dua Zahra becomes top trend as police fail to recover missing teenage girl

6 minutes ago
 GCU receives Rs 20m donations for new mosque, Isla ..

GCU receives Rs 20m donations for new mosque, Islamic center

3 minutes ago
 Selling prohibited drugs: Three medical stores, tw ..

Selling prohibited drugs: Three medical stores, two clinics sealed in Sanawan

3 minutes ago
 Three POs arrested

Three POs arrested

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif assures full support for peace ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif assures full support for peace in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.