UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Quality Improves As Pollution Declines In Balochistan Amid Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:28 PM

Air quality improves as pollution declines in Balochistan amid lockdown

Like the rest of the country's environment, Balochistan being the largest province by area also observed drastic improvement in air quality and overall ambience in its various districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Like the rest of the country's environment, Balochistan being the largest province by area also observed drastic improvement in air quality and overall ambience in its various districts.

Balochistan, which covers 44 percent of the country's total area and occupied around 760 km of coastline has witnessed clean atmosphere due to the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic, said an official of the EPA, Muhammad Khan while talking to APP on Friday.

The environment has become cleaner as a result of less human activities due to lockdown and it brought relief to the planet Earth.

He said that was also evident from the data collected by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Balochistan before and after the lockdown.

Air quality parameters show a significant reduction in the level of pollution in the environment, he added.

According to the data, Air quality parameters indicate a significant reduction in the pollution level in the atmosphere such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).

Prior to the lockdown, NO2 was between 3.2-50 g/m and in April 2020 that value has been reduced to 1.

0 g / m, which was a good thing. The value of O3 is 93.4 g / m, which is moderate compared to before the lockdown. Similarly, SO 2 has seen a decline from (5-120 g / m) to 1.0 g / m which was a healthy trend and had seen a positive decline. PM 10 has also shown a very stable decrease from (300-600) g / m to (130-180) g / m. In addition, the CO post-lockdown ratio was (140-190) g / m, which declined sharply. The current value of CO was 109.72 g / m.

"It is clear from the above findings that the environmental conditions in Balochistan, especially the air quality parameters, have improved significantly. That improved environmental conditions are considered only for less human activity due to lockdown," he maintained.

The particulate matter (PM 10) and inhaling dust level was now from 130 to 180 micrograms per cubic meter.

He said previous data were 300-600 which was very high and for the first time was recorded within permissible limits.

Conservation of natural resources and others has brought improvements in the environment, Khan added.

He said that in Quetta all other parameters were within permissible standards where as the entire Ecosystem has taken rest due to no noise.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta April 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

29 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

32 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

55 minutes ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

1 hour ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.