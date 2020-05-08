Air quality improves as pollution declines in Balochistan amid lockdown

Like the rest of the country's environment, Balochistan being the largest province by area also observed drastic improvement in air quality and overall ambience in its various districts

Balochistan, which covers 44 percent of the country's total area and occupied around 760 km of coastline has witnessed clean atmosphere due to the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic, said an official of the EPA, Muhammad Khan while talking to APP on Friday.

The environment has become cleaner as a result of less human activities due to lockdown and it brought relief to the planet Earth.

He said that was also evident from the data collected by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Balochistan before and after the lockdown.

Air quality parameters show a significant reduction in the level of pollution in the environment, he added.

According to the data, Air quality parameters indicate a significant reduction in the pollution level in the atmosphere such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).

Prior to the lockdown, NO2 was between 3.2-50 g/m and in April 2020 that value has been reduced to 1.

0 g / m, which was a good thing. The value of O3 is 93.4 g / m, which is moderate compared to before the lockdown. Similarly, SO 2 has seen a decline from (5-120 g / m) to 1.0 g / m which was a healthy trend and had seen a positive decline. PM 10 has also shown a very stable decrease from (300-600) g / m to (130-180) g / m. In addition, the CO post-lockdown ratio was (140-190) g / m, which declined sharply. The current value of CO was 109.72 g / m.

"It is clear from the above findings that the environmental conditions in Balochistan, especially the air quality parameters, have improved significantly. That improved environmental conditions are considered only for less human activity due to lockdown," he maintained.

The particulate matter (PM 10) and inhaling dust level was now from 130 to 180 micrograms per cubic meter.

He said previous data were 300-600 which was very high and for the first time was recorded within permissible limits.

Conservation of natural resources and others has brought improvements in the environment, Khan added.

He said that in Quetta all other parameters were within permissible standards where as the entire Ecosystem has taken rest due to no noise.