UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Quality Improves Declines Traffic On Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:26 PM

Air Quality improves declines traffic on roads

The federal capital's air quality has improved as the large bus fleets of schools, colleges and universities seemed disappeared after govt. instructions to shut down educational institutions after COVID-19 outbreak fear

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal capital's air quality has improved as the large bus fleets of schools, colleges and universities seemed disappeared after govt. instructions to shut down educational institutions after COVID-19 outbreak fear.

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official told APP on Wednesday that the hazardous air pollutants causing detrimental impacts on human health were recorded within permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).

She said the air pollution was mainly due to increased vehicular emissions in the federal capital as it had observed a serious increase in the number of automobiles for the past few years The particulate matter of 2.5 microns size (PM2.5) that was responsible for respiratory diseases and serious health complications was recorded 35 microgrammes per meter cube which was equal to the NEQS value, she added.

However, PM2.5 was above the World Health Organization (WHO) 24 hours mean of 20 microgrammes per meter cube.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 18.54 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) and 23.2 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was moderate today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the EPA, the report said/395

Related Topics

Islamabad World From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

10 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

11 minutes ago

NAB court rejects Raja Pervez Ashraf’s plea for ..

27 minutes ago

MoHR issues health advisory on Corona Virus

1 second ago

Malaysia Closes Universities Starting Wednesday - ..

30 minutes ago

Zainab Alert desk established in Sargodha

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.