Open Menu

Air Quality In Lahore Remains Hazardous

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Air quality in Lahore remains hazardous

The air quality in Lahore remained hazardous, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 214 and peak readings surpassing 400

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The air quality in Lahore remained hazardous, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 214 and peak readings surpassing 400.

Data from IQAir indicated that the city’s PM2.5 concentration was 27.

8 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.

The most polluted areas in Lahore included: US Consulate: AQI 493; Phase 8, DHA: AQI 383; Pine Avenue: AQI 322; Near Ada Plot, Raiwind Road: AQI 304; University of Management and Technology: AQI 304; Bedian Road: AQI 290; Polo Ground Cantt: AQI 284; Askari 10: AQI 266 and Ghazi Road Interchange: AQI 242.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind World Technology Polo Road Ghazi From

Recent Stories

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

2 minutes ago
 Timely completion of ongoing development projects ..

Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..

2 minutes ago
 DC listen complaints of citizens at public facilit ..

DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate suga ..

Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry

2 minutes ago
 Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winn ..

Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via ..

Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

9 minutes ago
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Pr ..

KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II

9 minutes ago
 DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio e ..

DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication

2 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

30 minutes ago
 RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th ..

Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves ..

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan