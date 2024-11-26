Air Quality Index (AQI) Reaches 174 In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:45 PM
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore reached 174 on Tuesday, categorized as unhealthy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore reached 174 on Tuesday, categorized as unhealthy.
According to data from IQAir, PM2.5 levels in the city were 17.7 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended annual air quality guideline.
The highest AQI readings were recorded at Sundar Raiwind (229), followed by CERP Office (199), Syed Maratib Ali Road (188), Polo Ground Cantt (186), University of Management and Technology (181), VTS (177), WWF-Pakistan (177), Climate Finance Pakistan HQ (176), Lahore American School (175), and Phase VIII-DHA (175).
