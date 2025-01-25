Air quality index recorded 166 in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) An average air quality index was recorded 166 in the city on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department sources, the city's overall air quality

index was recorded 166, with the highest air quality index recorded in different areas

of Polo Ground Cantt at 202, while Ghazi Road Interchange recorded 196, Khayaban Iqbal 186,

MM Alam Road 183, Mushtaq Ahmed Gurmani Road Gulberg recorded 177 pollution levels.

In addition, Shimla Pahari recorded 172, Syed Murtabat Ali Road Gulberg recorded 170,

Askari Ten recorded 169, and DHA Phase Eight recorded 163.

Likewise, the pollution rate in Valencia Town was recorded at 155.

Meanwhile, to curtail environmental pollution the Punjab government has taken various initiatives

in designated pollution hotspots across the provincial metropolis.

Furthermore, the government has announced the plan in an effort to control rising pollution

levels in the city.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, speaking in the Punjab Assembly, had announced

recently that 11 areas in Lahore had been identified as pollution hotspots, with Shimla Hill being

the most affected.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government plans to establish a “green ring” around the city using modern technology as part of the Lahore Green Master Plan. This initiative will create a “wall of trees” to

reduce carbon emissions and increase oxygen levels.

She said every tree would be geo-tagged and afforestation in industrial areas will be intensified.

Collaboration with industries will be prioritised to expand tree plantations, with educational institutions and students participating in a “Green Force” during the three-month smog season.

Meanwhile, the government is also cracking down on environmental violations, she said, adding that

two factories were sealed and fines Rs 200,000 were imposed.

Earlier, Director General of the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh said pollution hotspots include major roads such as Davis Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, Kashmir Road, Abbott Road, starting from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema, Empress Road, starting from Shimla Hill to Railway Headquarters, and Queen Mary Road, starting from Durand Road to Allama Iqbal Road.

Besides, three brick kilns and four plastic melting plants were demolished and several food outlets

in Model Town sealed due to excessive smoke emissions.

Trolleys carrying sand and soil are now required to use covers to reduce dust on the roads, while 296 vehicles were fined a total amount of Rs 592,000 and 102 vehicles were impounded.

To further reduce pollution, the introduction of 30 electric buses and e-bikes in Lahore has been announced. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority is also issuing daily e-challans to vehicles emitting excessive smoke and taking action against individuals involved in waste burning.