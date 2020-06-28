Air quality monitoring system installed outside Chenab Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Under the Punjab government's 'Clean and Green Programme', an air quality monitoring system has been installed outside the Chenab Club.

Five more digital devices will be installed in the city to check the quality of air pollution. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the digital system outside the Chenab Club here Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Director Shahid Gul and members of the Chenab Club were also present.

Deputy Commissioner after briefed said that such measures were essential to provide a clean environment to citizens while achieving the goals of clean and green programme.

He appreciated the efforts of the private sector in assisting in the installation of the digital system and said that joint efforts should be continued in this regard.