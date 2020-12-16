Air quality unhealthy as ambient pollution soars in federal capital

The federal capital's air quality was recorded unhealthy for sensitive public groups as it had repeated days of polluted air since November where hazardous pollutants ratio was recorded above permissible limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal capital's air quality was recorded unhealthy for sensitive public groups as it had repeated days of polluted air since November where hazardous pollutants ratio was recorded above permissible limits.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) available air quality data showed high value of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5).

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) had not only increased above the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m�) rather was also above the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which was recorded 40.03 mg/m�.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 29.53 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) and 40.76 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the evening times were recorded high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was unhealthy today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the EPA, the report said.

The health experts advised the sensitive groups of masses including patients of heart and lungs diseases, older adults, children and teenager should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. They should also keep wearing face masks or coverings and in case of any respiratory issue immediately contact health physician and doctor.