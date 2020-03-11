UrduPoint.com
Air Quality Unhealthy As Vehicular Emissions, Irresponsible Construction Goes Unchecked

Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:57 PM



The federal capital's air quality on Wednesday was recorded unhealthy due to increased vehicular emissions and irresponsible construction going on the Faisal Avenue



The residents were advised to wear pollution masks to avoid harmful impact of air pollution as air quality was unhealthy due to gusty and rainy weather with rising vehicular emissions.

According to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) daily air quality report, the hazardous pollutant ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) was recorded beyond safer limits.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was above the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) and was recorded 53.46 mg/m, higher in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports of 2015 claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

The report mentioned that the 24 hours average concentrations of Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were noticed below the permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) whereas concentration of PM2.5 was within safe limit of NEQS.

The daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 25.08 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 27.15 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.

Earlier, an EPA official told APP that dust count was higher due to construction at the Faisal Avenue which was monitored through its online air quality system.

She went on to mention that the EPA team had also visited the site where the contractor was found violating the pledges he made under the EIA submitted to the Agency. "The contractor is bound to take measures to control dust during construction at the site. EPA has also issued warning to the contractor in this regard," she added.

