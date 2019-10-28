Air quality unhealthy due to increased vehicular emissions

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The ambient air quality of the Federal capital is not healthier as increased ratio vehicular emissions spewed by smoke emitting vehicles have raised pollutants and smoke.

The hazardous pollutant of particulate matter of 2.5 microns has exceeded the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) as the ambient air quality has been recorded worse in the federal capital.

According to recent air quality report released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) have not only exceeded the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m) but also the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which is recorded 53.52 mg/m, the highest ever in the federal capital.

Director General EPA Farzana Altaf Shah told APP that the number of industries in the federal capital had not been expanded as compared to housing projects, the number of industrial units almost remained the same whereas the housing societies had increased which had its repercussions on the environment of the city.

She said the vehicular emissions have increased as compared to industrial emissions and it had been controlled after installing online monitoring system and carbon collection technology at the industrial units.

Environmental Scientist Dr Ahsan Siddiqui said: "The industry in our country is not being run practically and scientifically, which had let all hazardous emissions primarily carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide and others.

It is a moral responsibility on the shoulders of the scientists to visit industrial units and help them resolve their issues technically and scientifically," he added.

The main reason behind deteriorated air quality and increased ratio of pollutants was due to poor combustion in the cars' engine or any industrial unit.

Any combustion process requires one percent fuel and 11 percent air and if the ratio gets disturbed then it would create carbon monoxide other than carbon dioxide which is more detrimental to human beings and environment, he said.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 18.21 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 11.3 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.