Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The air quality of Federal capital was recorded unhealthy for sensitive groups as atmosphere polluting particles were slightly higher than permissible ratios.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) available air quality data showed a little increase in the value of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5).

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was above the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m) and was also higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was beyond the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which was recorded 38.5 mg/m.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 25.26 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) and 23.8 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was unhealthy today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the EPA, the report said.

The AirNow Air Quality Index mentioned that such level of hazardous pollutants of PM 2.5 left people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children among the groups most at risk.