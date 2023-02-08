UrduPoint.com

Air University Organizes Welcome Party For New Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Air University organizes welcome party for new students

Air university organized a welcome party for the newly enrolled students at its Multan campus and availed the opportunity to reward the best performers and champions of the recently concluded football league

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Air university organized a welcome party for the newly enrolled students at its Multan campus and availed the opportunity to reward the best performers and champions of the recently concluded football league.

The ceremony was organized by the student affairs department and the student club.

Director campus Dr. Ghulam Ali, Dr. Muhammad Abass, head of the Business Administration department, and Dr. Shaukat Hayat, club patron were the chief guests. Ceremony was attended by students, alumni, faculty, and non-teaching staff.

Speaking to the students, Dr. Ghulam Ali stated that extracurricular activities were as significant as academic pursuits.

Dr. Muhammad Abbas and Dr. Shaukat Hayat appreciated the efforts of the student club and student affairs department and thanked the director campus for his participation and support.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields among the students while the AUMC football league trophy was awarded to the winning team.

Related Topics

Football Multan Business Student Ghulam Ali Best

Recent Stories

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously inju ..

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

3 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan Jrs Tennis C'ships boys' singles semi ..

ITF Pakistan Jrs Tennis C'ships boys' singles semis tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major Gene ..

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas visits SITE As ..

3 minutes ago
 32 candidates submit nomination papers for NA-265 ..

32 candidates submit nomination papers for NA-265 by polls

1 minute ago
 Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati pr ..

Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati produce in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugura ..

Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugurates book fair

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.