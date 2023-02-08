Air University organizes welcome party for new students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Air university organized a welcome party for the newly enrolled students at its Multan campus and availed the opportunity to reward the best performers and champions of the recently concluded football league.

The ceremony was organized by the student affairs department and the student club.

Director campus Dr. Ghulam Ali, Dr. Muhammad Abass, head of the Business Administration department, and Dr. Shaukat Hayat, club patron were the chief guests. Ceremony was attended by students, alumni, faculty, and non-teaching staff.

Speaking to the students, Dr. Ghulam Ali stated that extracurricular activities were as significant as academic pursuits.

Dr. Muhammad Abbas and Dr. Shaukat Hayat appreciated the efforts of the student club and student affairs department and thanked the director campus for his participation and support.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields among the students while the AUMC football league trophy was awarded to the winning team.