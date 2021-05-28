UrduPoint.com
Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad Promoted Air Marshal

Air Vice Marshal of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Irfan Ahmad has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Air Vice Marshal of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Irfan Ahmad has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of PAF in June 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and two Operational Air Bases, said a PAF news release.

He has served as Director General Welfare and Rehab at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties as Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command.

Presently, he is serving as Director General (Projects) at Air Headquarters Islamabad. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders' school and National Defence University. He holds Master's degree in Security Studies from USA and M Phil in Public Policy & Security Management. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

More Stories From Pakistan

