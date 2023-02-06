UrduPoint.com

Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad Elected PSF SVP

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad has been elected as Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)

On the directives of PSF President, the 47th Executive Committee Meeting of PSF was held here at Mushaf Squash Complex, said a press release.

Apart from PSF office bearers, Executive Members of PSF also attended the meeting.

The Executive Committee unanimously elected Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad as the new Senior Vice President, PSF.

The house offered a vote of thanks to the outgoing Senior Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood for his tremendous services and contribution for the promotion of squash in the country.

The Executive Committee also welcomed Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad on being elected as SVP and assured full support for the national cause of regaining lost glory in the game.

