Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Southern Command Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Wednesday.

According to the CM House spokesman, matters related to professional capabilities were discussed in the meeting.

The Air Officer Commanding also felicitated Syed Murad Ali Shah on assuming office as the Chief Minister Sindh.