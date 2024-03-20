Open Menu

Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood Calls On Sindh CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Southern Command Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Wednesday.

According to the CM House spokesman, matters related to professional capabilities were discussed in the meeting.

The Air Officer Commanding also felicitated Syed Murad Ali Shah on assuming office as the Chief Minister Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

20 minutes ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

12 hours ago
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

12 hours ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

12 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

12 hours ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan