UrduPoint.com

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ihsan Ul Haq Calls On KP Governor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Air Officer Commanding of Northern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ihsan Ul Haq S.I (M) Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at the Governor's House.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters related to professional responsibilities of the Air Force and performance of his department in detail.

