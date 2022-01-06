UrduPoint.com

Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal Calls On CM Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command called on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Thursday.

Various issues of mutual interest and ongoing educational and professional activities of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the province were discussed in the meeting.

Air Vice Marshal briefed the Chief Minister about the ongoing educational and professional activities of the Pakistan Air Force in the province.

The meeting also discussed the provision of employment opportunities to the youth of Balochistan in the PAF.

The Air Vice Marshal said that the Pakistan Air Force was ensuring maximum education, skills and employment opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

He said that the PAF was performing its national duty to provide relief and rehabilitation to people affected by the recent rains in Makran despite relief supplies have been delivered to Gwadar by Pakistan Air Force C-31 Aircraft for ensuring helping of affected people in the area.

The Chief Minister, while paying homage to the services of Pakistan Air Force in times of war and peace, said that unparalleled performance of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in airspace of the country was a source of pride for the nation.

The Chief Minister thanked the PAF for its invaluable assistance in education and other fields in Balochistan. A commemorative shield was also exchanged on the occasion

