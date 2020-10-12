Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam calls on Chief Minister

Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Lahore, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Lahore, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Monday.

The CM paid tributes to the valiant role played by PAF for defending the country and stated the whole nation was proud of the air force.

He said the whole world had also recognized the professional skills and capabilities of the PAF, says a handout.

It was satisfying that PAF was also active in the social sector and full cooperation would be extended to it in every social sector including education, he said.

The CM assured that the government was striving for early completion of the cadet college project in Fort Munroe and more resources would be provided. The Punjabgovernment and PAF would continue collaboration in the health and education sectors,he added.